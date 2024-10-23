Dayton Fall Harvest Festival has games, family fun ... and 1,300 pounds of candy

The event will be held from 2-6 p.m. at Kettering Field, located at 444 North Bend Blvd. in Dayton.

Events and activities include hayrides, snack walks, a pumpkin patch, inflatables, a “caution tape” maze, food trucks, crafts, yard games, cornhole, a DJ, a photo booth and costume contest.

But of course candy — and lots of it — will be a major attraction for the kiddos.

“Come out ... and celebrate the fall season, get some candy and enjoy some activities,” Gebhart said.

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. said, “I know some of us were out there last year, we had a great time and I’m looking forward to it again — not just for the candy, but just to see the kids having fun and to see some of the displays as well.”