Dayton father, daughter killed in rollover crash in Preble County

A Dayton man and his daughter were killed in a crash in Preble County Saturday afternoon.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 66-year-old Michael Wilt and his daughter as 36-year-old daughter Lindsay Wilt.

Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash around 4:52 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Wikle Road and Monroe Central Road in Monroe Twp.

A 16-year-old was driving a 2003 Ford F150 pickup truck southbound on Monroe Central Road and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection, according to the sheriff’s office.

The truck hit a 2023 Nissan Rogue that was traveling westbound on Wikle Road. The impact caused the Nissan to come to rest on its top in a field on the southwest side of the intersection.

Michael Wilt was driving the Nissan and his daughter was a passenger. They were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The teen driver of the truck was treated at the scene by North Central EMS.

The crash closed the road for nearly three hours as crews investigated.

The Eldorado Fire Department and the West Manchester Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Preble County Coroner’s Office.

