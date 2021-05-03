Dayton files $300 million drinking water contamination lawsuit against Wright-Patt

It’s disappointing that DoD twice declined the city’s offer for the tolling agreement, she said Monday.

Base officials did not have a comment regarding the lawsuit Monday evening, a spokesperson said. However, the base in April disputed the city’s claims that PFAS from the installation is threatening Dayton’s drinking water supply. The groundwater near the base boundary is below the Environmental Protection Agency’s action levels, the base said at the time.

Besides, the Air Force conducts quarterly sentry well sampling to track any changing levels and regularly shares the information with the city, base officials said last month.

Dayton’s is seeking damages that range from $10 million to as much as $300 million, based on whether the DoD and Wright-Patt are willing to implement various treatment options available to them to stop the ongoing damages, according to the lawsuit.

PFAS, dubbed “forever chemicals” for their longevity, can be found in firefighting foam, water-repellent fabrics, nonstick products, waxes, polishes and some food packaging, according to the U.S. EPA. Studies suggest that exposure to the chemical might affect pregnancy, increase cholesterol levels and cause some forms of cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Babies born to mothers exposed to PFAS can be exposed during pregnancy and while breastfeeding. The chemicals can also decrease vaccine response in children, the CDC said.

Low levels of the contaminants were detected in 24 Southwest Ohio public water systems, including Areas A and B at Wright-Patt, according to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, which conducted a statewide study in 2020. All but one public water system in the region ― Aullwood Audubon Farm Discovery Center ― were below the federal recommended level of 70 parts per trillion.