Dayton Fire Department offers home COVID vaccinations for residents

The Dayton Fire Department offers mobile COVID-19 vaccinations for city residents in their own homes.
The department’s Community Paramedicine team will provide first and second doses for any city resident, and can provide booster doses as needed for those eligible, according to a release.
This free service is offered between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, call 937-333-4535 or email DFD_Community_Paramedicine@daytonohio.gov.
For locations of local vaccine clinics and providers, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
The Community Paramedicine program is a partnership between Premier Health and the Dayton Fire Department, which helps residents manage health needs including medications and helps connect residents with primary care physicians, prenatal care, senior care services and more.