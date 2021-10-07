dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton Fire Department offers home COVID vaccinations for residents

Community Paramedicine staff Nathan Pulliam and Kendra Harris provide personalized health and wellness support to Dayton residence in their homes. Community Paramedicine program started in 2019 and is a partnership between Premier Health and the city of Dayton Fire Department. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Caption
Community Paramedicine staff Nathan Pulliam and Kendra Harris provide personalized health and wellness support to Dayton residence in their homes. Community Paramedicine program started in 2019 and is a partnership between Premier Health and the city of Dayton Fire Department. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
32 minutes ago

The Dayton Fire Department offers mobile COVID-19 vaccinations for city residents in their own homes.

The department’s Community Paramedicine team will provide first and second doses for any city resident, and can provide booster doses as needed for those eligible, according to a release.

This free service is offered between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, call 937-333-4535 or email DFD_Community_Paramedicine@daytonohio.gov.

ExploreRELATED: Montgomery County announces upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics

For locations of local vaccine clinics and providers, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

The Community Paramedicine program is a partnership between Premier Health and the Dayton Fire Department, which helps residents manage health needs including medications and helps connect residents with primary care physicians, prenatal care, senior care services and more.

In Other News
1
FAA urges airports to use firefighting foam with ‘forever chemicals’...
2
Doug, Elizabeth Mann buy former Dayton Peace Museum building
3
‘We need your help now more than ever;’ hospital leaders plead for...
4
Save-A-Lot grocery shuts down Linden Avenue store
5
Small town charm keeps people coming to the Ohio Sauerkraut Festival
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top