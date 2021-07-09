Dayton Fire Department to host promotion ceremony Monday

The Dayton Fire Department is conducting a formal promotion ceremony for three members this upcoming Monday, July 12.
The promoted firefighters are Captain Nicholas Judge who will be promoted to District Chief, Lieutenant Kathleen Keenan who will be promoted to Captain, and Firefighter/Paramedic Stephen Post who will be promoted to Lieutenant.
The ceremony will take place in City Commission Chambers at Dayton City Hall (101 W. Third St.) at 10:00am.
Judge started his career with the Dayton Fire Department in 2006, and he holds certification with the State of Ohio as both a Fire Instructor and EMS Instructor. His most recent assignment was as the Captain of Ladder-14 on Platoon 3.
Keenan started her career with the Dayton Fire Department in 2002, serving in the Fire Prevention division before transitioning to firefighter in 2006. She also holds certification with the State of Ohio as both a Fire Instructor and EMS Instructor. Her most recent assignment was as the Incident Support Unit on Platoon 2.
Post started his career with the Dayton Fire Department in 2007, and has served the majority of his career at Fire Station 18. He holds certification as a Firefighter, Paramedic, and Fire Safety Inspector with the State of Ohio. Lieutenant Post’s family history in service to the City of Dayton is extensive, with five generations of the Post family serving in Dayton’s public safety forces.