WATCH: Dayton Daily News photographer rides along with Golden Knights for practice jump

The U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team will perform Saturday and Sunday at the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show.
The team is practicing Friday, and Dayton Daily News photographer Marshall Gorby is with them for a flight.
Sergeant First Class Danny Hellmann, one of the jumpers, said that if the weather is fair, the Golden Knights will perform twice a day on Saturday and Sunday. They are prepared to jump from as low as 2,000 feet or as high as 13,000 feet.
Currently, the Golden Knights Parachute Team consists of nine jumpers, three aviators and one ground crew. The ground crew is a multiple world champion who has been involved in over 10,000 jumps. The team’s newest jumper has done just under 500 jumps, Hellmann said.
The Golden Knights, formed in 1959, are the Army’s official demonstration team consisting of former paratroopers with excellence in parachuting skills. They are based in Ft. Bragg, N.C. On average, they do 10 to 15 shows per year.
The team will use a Fokker C-31A Troopship for the Air Show in Dayton.