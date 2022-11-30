Dayton firefighter injured after stairwell collapses in burning house

A Dayton firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stairwell collapsed during a house fire early Wednesday morning.
The firefighter was taken to the hospital for further evaluation, according to Dayton fire Capt. Brad French.
Around 4:43 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to a fire near Edison Street and Shoop Avenue. When they arrived, they found heavy fire in a two-story house and received a report that people were possibly trapped inside, according to the fire department.
Crews began searching the home and using multiple hose lines to fight the fire. A stairwell in the home collapsed, injuring a firefighter and prompting a “mayday” distress transmission, according to a press release.
The injured firefighter was removed from the house and all Dayton fire crews moved to a defensive position outside, French said. Crews continued fighting the flames from outside the house.
No other firefighters were injured. It was later determined the resident was not home at the time of the fire, French said.
The Dayton Fire Department Fire Investigations Unit is investigating the cause of the fire. A damage estimate is not yet available.
