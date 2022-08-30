Dayton funeral services set for longtime public servant A.J. Wagner

“He lived his life and faith as a public servant working as an elementary school teacher, probate attorney, county auditor, author, judge and state school board member,” his obituary says.

Wagner, 70, served Montgomery County as auditor in the 1990s and county judge between 2000 and 2010. He also ran for Dayton mayor against Nan Whaley in 2013.

He was remembered by those who knew him as someone who loved his community and took the time to get to know people.

“He was the most loving and caring person, he never met a stranger and he cared so much,” Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman said.

“He was just a really good guy,” she said. “Very loyal to his friends.”

Wagner’s political involvement continued when he moved to Pennsylvania. He started the Butterfly PAC, “a political action committee dedicated to supporting candidates who work to address child poverty and hunger.”

The obituary says donations in his memory can be made to the Butterfly PAC.

He is survived by Joan, his wife of 49 years, daughters Aileen and Maureen, his grandchildren, 16 siblings and numerous other family and friends.

“AJ’s big, loving heart extended to his friends and family who will miss his warmth, his hugs, his laugh, his jokes, his songs for any occasion, his stories, advice, and poetry,” the obituary says.