Dayton funeral services set for longtime public servant A.J. Wagner

Family and friends of a longtime Dayton public official who served as both a judge and county auditor will gather next month for funeral services,
Wagner, 70, died Thursday following a short battle with leukemia.
Services for A.J. Wagner will first take place in State College, Pennsylvania where he moved with his wife Joan five years ago to be closer to family, his obituary says. A visitation will take place in Dayton on Sept. 10 at Chapel of the Immaculate Conception (300 College Park in Dayton) starting at 8:30 a.m.
A memorial mass will take place at 10 a.m.
Wagner was born in Pittsburgh and was the oldest of 18 children, his obituary says. He moved to Dayton for law school and stayed for four decades.
“He lived his life and faith as a public servant working as an elementary school teacher, probate attorney, county auditor, author, judge and state school board member,” his obituary says.
Wagner, 70, served Montgomery County as auditor in the 1990s and county judge between 2000 and 2010. He also ran for Dayton mayor against Nan Whaley in 2013.
He was remembered by those who knew him as someone who loved his community and took the time to get to know people.
“He was the most loving and caring person, he never met a stranger and he cared so much,” Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman said.
“He was just a really good guy,” she said. “Very loyal to his friends.”
Wagner’s political involvement continued when he moved to Pennsylvania. He started the Butterfly PAC, “a political action committee dedicated to supporting candidates who work to address child poverty and hunger.”
The obituary says donations in his memory can be made to the Butterfly PAC.
He is survived by Joan, his wife of 49 years, daughters Aileen and Maureen, his grandchildren, 16 siblings and numerous other family and friends.
“AJ’s big, loving heart extended to his friends and family who will miss his warmth, his hugs, his laugh, his jokes, his songs for any occasion, his stories, advice, and poetry,” the obituary says.
