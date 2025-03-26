Dayton golf: City plans to spend millions improving Community Golf Club

“Revenue over expenses is about half a million every year — they’re sitting on about $2 million of cash,” Parlette said in early December. “The total investment (in the golf center) will be more like $4 million.”

The city this month issued a request for proposals seeking a firm to evaluate the condition of Community Golf Club’s tee boxes and cart paths and develop and execute plans to improve the facility.

Community Golf Club, located at 2917 Berkley St. in Kettering, has a pair of 18-hole courses (Hills and Dales). The golf center opened in 1918 and was deeded to Dayton.

The RFP says several areas of Community Golf Club need repairs to optimize playing conditions and enhance the overall golfing experience.

The city says tee boxes need updates and asphalt cart paths that were originally installed in 1990 have deteriorated over time and require repairs. The city also noted that course drainage could be improved in some areas to prevent water from building up.

“Some of the tee boxes are really muddy where the grass hasn’t grown all the way, so it’s a little rough,” said 18-year-old Kettering resident Owen Davis, who plays at Community Golf Club fairly frequently. “Some of the cart paths are really chunky and it gets bumpy here and there, but it’s not too bad.”

Dayton leaders last fall approved issuing about $3 million in municipal bonds to remodel, rehab and improve Community Golf Club, which is the last golf facility the city owns.

The city decided to permanently close its two other golf centers in 2020 to cut costs.

According to the city ordinance authorizing the bond issuance and sale, the bond funding will be used to help renovate clubhouses, pay for equipment and furnishings and upgrade cart paths and the property’s irrigation system.

“We are improving what we have out there at Community,” Dayton recreation director Stephan Marcellus said last fall during budget discussions. “We think we’ll satisfy more customers.”

The city’s golf budget is about $2.4 million for 2025.

The city last month also issued an RFP for a facility assessment and professional design services for Community’s maintenance building.

The city said it will consider either renovating and expanding the 3,300-square-foot maintenance building or demolishing and replacing the structure, which was constructed in 1921.

In addition, Community Golf Club this month posted a survey on its Facebook page asking golfers for feedback on restrooms at the property.

The survey says Community is considering installing a permanent restroom on its courses. Community has portable toilets, but they aren’t always available.

Davis said the golf courses could use restrooms, because golfers sometimes have to duck into the woods to relieve themselves.

Overall, Davis said he likes Community Golf Club because it’s close to his home, the property is attractive and it’s cheap to play there.

“I haven’t heard a lot of criticism” from other golfers, he said. “It’s a really good place to go for leisure play.”

Ayden Sanford, a 19-year-old Bellbrook resident, said Community is “unique” and has good prices to play and rent equipment.

Dayton has made some improvements to Community in recent years.

The city approved spending about $465,000 in June 2021 to renovate course bunkers, which had issues with drainage and playability.

Community also got about 21 new golf carts in early 2022. The city earlier this year renovated its driving range tee and installed new artificial turf.

Deputy City Manager Parlette said Community Golf Club is profitable and can afford to borrow money for facility improvements. The golf division is expected to contribute some of its own funds for improvements.

About 79,000 rounds of golf were played at Community Golf Club through the end of the third quarter of 2024, city officials said.

A couple of longtime golfers told this news outlet that the property could use significant renovations. They said the bunkers still have maintenance issues and parts of the putting greens and fairway are in rough shape.

Some players said the golf center’s popularity also makes it hard to get a tee time when the weather is nice.