Dayton group asks city commission to denounce Venezuelan operations

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio outlined a plan that included seizing and selling roughly 30 million to 50 million barrels of oil — with the U.S., not Venezuelan leadership, deciding how the money will be dispersed.

Several community members told Dayton city commissioners that they may not be able to personally influence international affairs, but they can offer their support.

“The people of Dayton, indeed the people of the United States and large majorities around the world, quite rightly want nothing to do with this hideous war,” said Alec Johnson. “Dayton is famously associated with peace, home of the historic Dayton Peace Accords and the International Peace Museum. We stand for peace. We must condemn this war.”

The drafted resolution asks commissioners to “affirm the sovereignty of Venezuela and its right to determine its own political and economic system free from external coercion or interference” and “not participate in any federal military mobilization targeting Venezuela, except where lawfully compelled,” among other items.

Fazila Pasha, of Dayton, said she doesn’t want to see tax dollars that could be invested in communities like Dayton instead funding a “forever war.”

“We want our home city to be one of peace, one of collective responsibility and liberties that all of us can enjoy,” Pasha said. “As the economy continues to pose challenges to everyday working class folks, we have to ensure that another war for the profits of oil companies and their friends does not take priority, does not take priority over the needs of our city.”

Hilary Lerman, a Dayton resident of five decades, told commissioners he came before the city commission in 2003 to ask his city leaders to voice opposition of operations in Iraq.

“Now we face a crisis just as bad and we need the city commission to say this brutal attack, this brutal kidnapping of Venezuela is wrong,” he said.

Dayton city commissioners did not take action on the recommended resolution during their Wednesday meeting.

“We’ll have to talk about this. We’ll see,” said Commissioner Matt Joseph. “But I want to make it really clear where we stand. And I hope I speak for the commission, I think I probably do. We stand firmly on the side of peace, dialogue and self-determination. I think that probably says it all.”

Members and supporters of the Party for Socialism & Liberation also protested the Venezuelan operation during a demonstration in the Oregon District on Jan. 3.