911 call: Dayton gunshot victim ‘shot in the back of the head’

Crime & Law | Updated 34 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

A Dayton gunshot victim on Monday evening was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

The shooting was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Gerhard Street.

“My husband has been shot in the back of the head,” a woman who called 911 reported to a dispatcher.

The shooting victim was breathing but not responsive, according to the 911 call.

The shooting remains under investigation and it’s not clear whether a suspect has been apprehended.

We will update this developing report as we learn new details.

