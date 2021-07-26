dayton-daily-news logo
1 dead after Dayton police called to shooting on Rockford Avenue

Local News | Updated 25 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

A person is dead after a shooting was reported on Rockford Avenue in Dayton early Monday afternoon.

The victim is male, but additional information was not available.

Dayton police responded to a reported shooting in the 600 block of Rockford Avenue on Monday, July 26, 2021. JIM NOELKER / STAFF
Dayton police responded to a reported shooting in the 600 block of Rockford Avenue on Monday, July 26, 2021. JIM NOELKER / STAFF

The shooting was reported in the 600 block of Rockford Avenue around 12:20 p.m.

Multiple Dayton police cruisers and police tape were seen near a multi-unit home at the corner of Rockford Avenue and Elizabeth Street. Officers were going in and out of the home, according to Dayton Daily News crews on the scene.

One person was sitting in the back of a police cruiser, but it was not clear if they were under arrest.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as additional details are released.

