Dayton high schools lack athletic trainers this fall after contract expired

Dayton Public Schools does not have a contract with a local health system to provide athletic trainers at practice or games, unlike other large, suburban districts in the region, who still have contracts with various hospital networks for their sports programs.

“The district is no longer with Kettering Health due to the contract ending,” said David Lawrence, the district’s interim superintendent. “I am in active conversations with potential new providers and am working to come to an agreement regarding athletic trainers.”

Lawrence said there is no timeline for completion of a new contract.

“The reason we are without a contract while other districts have one is because ours recently expired, and there is a nationwide shortage of athletic trainers,” he said.

Athletic trainers work with athletes to prevent injuries, as well as rehabilitate them when they are injured. They can help prevent issues like heatstroke, torn ligaments and broken bones. In contact sports like football, where concussions are more likely, the athletic trainer can quickly administer aid.

Lawrence said the safety of student athletes is a top priority. He was named interim superintendent in July and was business manager for the district before that.

Because there aren’t athletic trainers this season, Dayton schools provided extra measures, including extra training to coaches for first-aid in an emergency, emergency equipment on site, having a doctor present at practices and games, providing hydration and cooling sidelines to prevent issues from extra heat and providing a “Guardian Cap” for football helmets, which can reduce impact when athletes hit each other.

Kettering Health said in a statement that the DPS contract ended in February. When the contract expired in the middle of the school year, both parties, after discussions, decided not to move forward, though Kettering Health continued to provide athletic trainer services through June 3. Kettering Health athletic trainers ensured all DPS athletic training rooms had appropriate medical supplies and equipment at the end of the school year for summer programming.

“We are committed to partnering with community organizations to ensure the safety of student athletes and promote wellness across Greater Dayton,” Kettering Health officials said. “In fact, Kettering Health has 38 school contracts along with other athletic training contracts in community centers, industrial/occupational areas, and with first responders.”

Kettering Schools works with Kettering Health/Kettering Sports Medicine, which provides athletic trainers for specific events, as outlined in their contracts, the district said.

Huber Heights superintendent Jason Enix said his district works with Premier Health to administer athletic trainer services.

“Trainers are on site for home athletic contests and certain away events,” Enix said. “They are also available at practices by either proximity to fields or in their office areas for students to seek treatment.”

Sarah Swan, spokeswoman for Centerville schools, said the district works with Premier Health. Its contract provides for two trainers and Centerville pays for a third. Each trainer has assigned sports, and they are present during home games. Trainers are also on-site at practices for direct-contact sports.

“Due to large numbers of athletes here, at least two trainers are always in the training room at CHS by 10 a.m. so they can provide treatment during lunchtime,” Swan said.

Jonas Smith, director of athletics for Trotwood-Madison, said the district works with Premier Health, who provides two athletic trainers that cover all practices, home athletic contests, varsity football on the road and all OHSAA tournament contests.

Kristy Creel, spokeswoman for Xenia Schools, said Kettering Health provides two athletic trainers to work with the district’s athletes, parents, coaches and staff.

Creel said the two people have been with the district for many years and attend all high school home events, including games and practices for all high school teams. Additionally, Kettering provides a part-time exercise physiologist to support strength and conditioning services for the Xenia teams, as well as a team physician who also attends all home Xenia high school football games.