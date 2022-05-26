dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton history: We’re launching a new, free email newsletter. Here’s what to know about it.

Dayton's old court house (left) opened in 1850 and the new court house opened in 1884. DAYTON METRO LIBRARY / LUTZENBERGER PICTURE COLLECTION

Local News
27 minutes ago

The Dayton Daily News will introduce a new weekly newsletter June 3 that looks back into the colorful, twisting and hidden history of our area.

The free Vintage Dayton: Stories from the Archives will dig deep into our files for stories that deliver on a new theme each week, delivered to your inbox.

Our signup is simpler than ever. Just click the link below.

Do you love learning about area history?

On June 3, the Dayton Daily News will introduce a new weekly newsletter looking back into the colorful, twisting and hidden history of our city. We'll dig deep into our archives to deliver a new theme each week to your inbox.

CLICK HERE to sign up for the newsletter

Each newsletter will include a theme of the week with stories, photos and other content you can dig into. We’ll cover a wide range of years and topics to better understand our city and the surrounding area.

Now, please help us. Do you have any great historical photos or topics you’d like to know more about? Let us know in the form below.

