Dayton holiday tree arrives at Courthouse Square

“We had about 20 folks submit their trees that they would like to donate for the Dayton Holiday Festival this year,” she said. “We went out, we scouted them all out and we decided this tree, which came from Tipp City, was the best one for this year.”

The tree was cut down Friday morning and transported to Courthouse Square by PSC Crane & Rigging.

The City of Dayton will start decorating the tree next week.

The tree will be lit up at 7 p.m. on Nov. 29 during the Dayton Holiday Festival Grand Illumination.

The festival starts at 3 p.m. and includes the Children’s Parade, live entertainment, a street fair, food and more.