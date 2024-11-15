Breaking: Frisch’s closing list grows: This one is open until tonight

Dayton holiday tree arrives at Courthouse Square

Local News
By
15 minutes ago
X

This year’s holiday tree arrived at Dayton’s Courthouse Square Friday as the city prepares for its holiday festival.

Greg and Rose Kiener of Tipp City donated this year’s tree, which is about 40 to 45 feet tall, said Jes Sands, public relations and marketing manager for the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

“We had about 20 folks submit their trees that they would like to donate for the Dayton Holiday Festival this year,” she said. “We went out, we scouted them all out and we decided this tree, which came from Tipp City, was the best one for this year.”

ExplorePHOTOS: Dayton Holiday Festival tree arrives at Courthouse Square

The tree was cut down Friday morning and transported to Courthouse Square by PSC Crane & Rigging.

The City of Dayton will start decorating the tree next week.

The tree will be lit up at 7 p.m. on Nov. 29 during the Dayton Holiday Festival Grand Illumination.

The festival starts at 3 p.m. and includes the Children’s Parade, live entertainment, a street fair, food and more.

In Other News
1
Xenia extends moratorium on emergency room facilities amid proposed...
2
Dayton police cruiser responding to call collides with car that runs...
3
Students share their struggles with mental health issues
4
Last TGI Fridays in Dayton region closes after chain files for...
5
New Lebanon council accused of abuse of power by attorney for 2 village...

About the Author