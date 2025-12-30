Dayton humane society breaks adoption record

“This milestone reflects the dedication of our staff, volunteers, foster families and adopters, as well as the strength of this community,” said Brian Weltge, president and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “Reaching this point with a day still left in the year is something we are incredibly proud of because so many animals are now in loving, forever homes thanks to all of you.”

The record is the result of efforts to expand the humane society’s ability to help more animals.

In 2025, the organization accepted more stray animals and owner surrenders, partnered with more shelters to transfer animals from open-intake facilities and expanded its foster program, according to the humane society.

The organization also broke a record in the foster program, with foster families providing more than 205,000 hours of foster care with nearly 1,500 animals.

“Breaking records isn’t just about the numbers alone though,” Weltge said. “Each number represents an animal finding a home, finding a family and ultimately finding a second chance. That is what really matters most.”

As the Miami Valley welcomes a new year, the humane society is encouraging the community to continue caring for animals, whether it’s adoption, fostering or volunteering. Anyone looking to add a new family member in 2026 should visit www.hsdayton.org/adopt to see the humane society’s adoptable animals.