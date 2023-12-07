Dayton income tax renewal vote set for March; housing money one piece of plan

Dayton voters first approved the temporary income tax hike in 2016. That measure, called Issue 9, increased the city’s income tax rate to from 2.25% to 2.5%.

Dayton city commissioners say the city desperately needs this revenue, suggesting significant cuts from current service levels would be in order if the levy measure is not reauthorized.

In recent weeks, commission members have debated adding housing to the list of funding priorities for the levy revenue.

Though all five members supported using some funding for this purpose, there was disagreement about how much.

The commission has committed to using $650,000 of the annual revenue for housing programs and supports. The commission also is directing the city to put $450,000 of its annual federal funding toward housing.

