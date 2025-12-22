Dayton installs new pay stations to modernize downtown parking

Eight multi-space parking pay stations were installed earlier this month on the first blocks of North Main Street and East and West Third Streets in the heart of the Central Business District.

The city of Dayton removed 23 single-space meters and put in the new touchscreens, pay-by-plate IPS Group stations, which accept coins and credit cards and allow people to pay through text messages. The devices also accept “contactless payments” from smartphones, smartwatches and bank cards.

Downtown has about 1,165 single-space metered parking spaces, according to Escobar, who said the city is evaluating other locations for multi-space pay stations.

Downtown parking meters accept coins and credit cards, and drivers also can use the Passport Parking app to pay for parking sessions.

IPS Group says consumers today want and expect quick and easy contactless payment options. The company says many people no longer carry around coins and cash, and some people don’t even carry a wallet or a credit card since they can use their smartphones and smartwatches at many establishments to make purchases.

Downtown’s touchscreen pay stations also support multiple languages.