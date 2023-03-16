Dayton invests $1.5 million in local organizations for housing, childcare

St. Mary Development Corporation received $1.5 million to provide funding toward 10 cottage-style senior apartments and a health clinic space, according to a press release from the City of Dayton. This is part of the Supporting Our Neighborhoods initiative with the Dayton Recovery Plan.

It will be a continuation of the Hoover Campus in Dayton’s Little Richmond and Residence Park neighborhoods. In addition, different phases will center on senior-focused affordable housing with more than $28 million in development over the past 20 years, the release stated.