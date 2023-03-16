Dayton invests $1.5 million in local organizations for housing, childcare

The City of Dayton agreed to invest more than $1.5 million to foster affordable housing and quality early learning programs in the city.
St. Mary Development Corporation received $1.5 million to provide funding toward 10 cottage-style senior apartments and a health clinic space, according to a press release from the City of Dayton. This is part of the Supporting Our Neighborhoods initiative with the Dayton Recovery Plan.
It will be a continuation of the Hoover Campus in Dayton’s Little Richmond and Residence Park neighborhoods. In addition, different phases will center on senior-focused affordable housing with more than $28 million in development over the past 20 years, the release stated.
St. Mary Development Corporation is a non-profit housing developer serving low-income seniors.
The Dayton Recovery Plan’s Supporting Black and Brown Businesses initiative will fund $75,000 to Speedie Childcare to expand access to early learning programming. As part of the project, a North Paul Laurence Dunbar Street facility will have interior and exterior improvements along with new furniture and equipment.
Within six months of completion of the project, the childcare is expected to increase its client capacity by 50%, as well as the number of Black and Brown children and families served, according to the city.
