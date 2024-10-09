Dayton kitten seriously injured after being set on fire finds forever home

On July 18 he was taken to the Ohio State University Veterinary Center for specialized care. Joffrey underwent multiple surgeries and suffered a serious infection but was able to recover with antibiotics.

Despite efforts by veterinary staff, tissue on Joffrey’s ears became necrotic and both ears had to be removed.

“Though he would never have ears again, his hearing remained intact, and many felt this new look only made him even more endearing,” read a statement from the Humane Society.

After nearly three months of medical care, Joffrey returned to Dayton earlier this week. Within a day of his arrival, a registered veterinary technician, who was among the first to treat Joffrey at an emergency facility, came to check on his progress.

“Moved by his resilience and eager to give him the love he deserved, she filled out an adoption application,” the Humane Society said. “She understood the challenges he faced but was determined to provide him with the ongoing care and affection he would need.”

The Humane Society thanked everyone who donated to Joffrey’s recovery fund and those who continued to follow his journey.

“Joffrey’s journey is a powerful reminder of resilience — the bond between animals and humans, and the unwavering spirit of love,” the Humane Society said. “His story inspires hope, demonstrating that even in the darkest of times, compassion can shine through.”

Eric Keith Williams, who is accused of setting Joffrey on fire, is facing cruelty to companion animals, arson, possession of criminal tools, unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance and having weapons while under disability in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. He is scheduled to go to trial on Dec. 9.