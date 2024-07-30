Humane Society: Kitten set on fire in Dayton battling infection, continuing to recover

“Our team immediately began round-the-clock care for him, administering pain relief, changing bandages and performing necessary procedures to stabilize him and clean and manage his burns,” read an update posted to the Humane Society’s Facebook page.

Due to the extent of his injuries, the Humane Society transferred him to The Ohio State University Veterinary Medical Center on July 18 so Joffrey could receive specialized care.

Explore Dayton man accused of setting kitten on fire indicted

“There, he has already undergone two surgeries to treat his large wounds and to correct his ears, which were severely burnt,” the Humane Society said. “Unfortunately, due to the extent of his injuries he has also developed a severe infection that is resistant to treatment.”

The kitten is on strong antibiotics and is expected to remain at Ohio State for three more weeks. The Humane Society also believes Joffrey will need additional surgeries.

“No creature should endure the cruelty and inhumane suffering that Joffrey has had to deal with, but thankfully he is with us now and receiving the best care he can get,” the organization said.

The Humane Society has spent $3,000 on Joffrey’s care and anticipate it will cost an additional $2,000 to $3,000 to complete his treatment Anyone interested in donating to Joffrey’s care fund can visit the Humane Society’s website.

“In the midst of all of this, Joffrey is showing remarkable strength as he fights for his life,” the Humane Society said. “Despite his pain and injuries, he still just wants to curl up in your lap and be loved. All we want is to give him that chance – to find a loving home that will give him all the love he so deserves.”