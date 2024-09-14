Dayton lab becomes first certified PFAS lab of its kind in Ohio

According to the city, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has certified that its water lab can detect polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at levels of 2 parts per trillion in water samples.

PFAS are man-made chemical substances that are found in many household items like non-stick cookware, carpets and paint and they also are in firefighting foam.

Research suggests that PFAS, sometimes called “forever chemicals,” can damage the liver and immune system and can cause low birth weight, birth defects and delayed development.

New federal rules require that public water systems must monitor PFAS and provide the public with information about PFAS levels in their drinking water beginning in 2027.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has set maximum contaminant levels for some PFAS compounds in public water supplies at 4 parts per trillion. Public water systems have until 2029 to comply with these levels.

Dayton has two water treatment facilities, and the Ottawa treatment facility reported PFAS levels above 5 parts per trillion in May.

The city of Dayton says in-house PFAS testing saves money because relying on outside labs to analyze water samples for these the chemicals on average can cost about $600 to $800 each time.

“Dayton’s public water system lab has been certified for many years for standard chemistry, microbiological, and other parameters,” said Dina Pierce, Public Information Officer for the Ohio EPA. “Adding PFAS certification will help the city continue maintaining in-house testing. By becoming certified, it can run samples and get results on its schedule, becoming aware of any potential issues sooner than if it had sent samples out to a commercial laboratory.”

Dayton’s water lab analyzed more than 400 samples for PFAS last year and is on track to analyze a similar number this year, the city said. The city expects it will increase testing activities when it builds and opens a new PFAS treatment facility.

Dayton officials have said the water lab helps ensure that water samples are analyzed quickly, which means the city can try to modify and adapt its operations without delay if needed.

Credit: Chris Stewart Credit: Chris Stewart

Dayton has the ability to analyze water samples from outside organizations and jurisdictions, which could help generate revenue.

Dayton is working to try to reduce the level of forever chemicals in the local water supply, which serves more than 400,000 people in Montgomery County.

The city says it tries to prevent PFAS-contaminated ground water from flowing to its water monitoring and production wells. The city has more than 500 monitoring wells.

Earlier this year, the city said it was in the early planning stages of constructing a new $250 million PFAS treatment facility that could be one of the largest facilities of its type in the nation.