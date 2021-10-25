Dayton launches new campaign to promote neighborhoods

“It’s really a great site,” said Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley. “Scrolling through it, it’s really easy to use on your phone.”

The city also is kicking off a “Know Your Neighborhood” ad campaign that encourages residents to get involved in their communities.

The National League of Cities gave Dayton a $17,000 grant to help with the campaign to increase civic engagement, especially among underrepresented groups, said Jordan Lewis, legislative aide with the Dayton City Commission Office.

“It’s an additional tool for recruitment for neighborhood presidents and neighborhood associations,” he said. “The emphasis here is on interpersonal connections, projects in your neighborhood and amenities that your neighborhood has to offer.”

The city also purchased 30,000 “palm cards” in eight languages that will be distributed with customizable information, possibly such as the dates, times and locations of neighborhood association meetings or their contact info.

The city plans to put up about 100 yard signs, two dozen banners at its recreation centers and billboards at four locations across the city as part of the Know Your Neighborhood initiative. A new social media campaign is expected to launch in the next few weeks too.

“This is a just a great kind of way that our city staff is thinking outside the box, about how we can connect better with our neighborhoods and our neighbors,” said Dayton City Commissioner Chris Shaw.