Ohio BMVs won’t offer driver’s license services Saturday; Here’s why
Dayton libraries hosting free record sealing, driver’s license reinstatement clinics

Dayton Metro Library is hosting free legal clinics where patrons can meet with professionals about sealing their record or reinstating their driver’s license.

The record sealing clinic will be at southeast branch at 21 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton on March 2 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Patrons can register http://gdvlp.org/need-legal-resources. A few walk-ins can be accepted, but registration is advised.

ExploreOregon District restaurant to raise funds for Turkey earthquake victims

The main library at 215 E. Third St. in Dayton will host the driver’s license reinstatement clinic on March 10 from 1 to 5 p.m.

The driver’s license clinic is a walk-in event and registration is not necessary. Patrons will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis until 3:30 p.m.

The Montgomery County Office of the Public Defender, Greater Dayton Volunteer Lawyers Project, Montgomery County Office of Reentry, Dayton Clerk of Courts, Kettering Municipal Court, Montgomery Clerk of Courts, Vandalia Municipal Court and Miamisburg Municipal Court are partnering with Dayton Metro Library for the clinics.

Anyone with questions can call the library’ Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665.

