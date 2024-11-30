Dayton lights up Christmas tree at Holiday Festival downtown

The Grinch, Mrs. Claus, and even a Jawa or two from Star Wars made an appearance in the Christmas parade, as well as drill teams and marching bands from local high schools.

The event also included carnival rides at the Street Fair on Third, crafts, performers and more kids activities in the Candy Cane Clubhouse.

A small protest also took place at the event, calling for an end to the violence in Palestine and the genocide of the Palestinian people. Protesters with signs, one saying “Dayton banks on genocide” were set up in Courthouse Square prior to the tree lighting.