Dayton lights up Christmas tree at Holiday Festival downtown

Hundreds brave the cold to see Santa, the Grinch, and more.

Credit: London Bishop/Staff

Local News
By
15 minutes ago
X

Bitter cold and flurries of snow could not keep downtown Dayton from celebrating the Christmas spirit at the Holiday Festival Friday night.

Celebrating its 52nd year, the Dayton Holiday Festival included the Grande Illumination and Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights, with more than 50,000 LED lights on the tree at Courthouse Square, and more than 100,000 lights on floats in the parade.

The Grinch, Mrs. Claus, and even a Jawa or two from Star Wars made an appearance in the Christmas parade, as well as drill teams and marching bands from local high schools.

The event also included carnival rides at the Street Fair on Third, crafts, performers and more kids activities in the Candy Cane Clubhouse.

A small protest also took place at the event, calling for an end to the violence in Palestine and the genocide of the Palestinian people. Protesters with signs, one saying “Dayton banks on genocide” were set up in Courthouse Square prior to the tree lighting.

