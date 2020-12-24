X

Dayton man, 64, indicted on sex crimes involving 14-year-old girl

John D. Andress
Credit: Montgomery County Jail

By Jen Balduf

A 64-year-old Dayton man was indicted Thursday for numerous sexual assault crimes involving a 14-year-old girl.

John D. Andress is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and two counts sexual battery. He also was charged with two counts of sexual imposition, a misdemeanor, according to a grand jury report.

The crimes reportedly happened Dec. 17 involving a 14-year-old girl known to Andress, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan said.

Andress is held on a $100,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been since his Dec. 17 arrest by Dayton police.

