Dayton man accused in break-in, sexual assault of woman day after jail release

Inmates hang their clothes to dry on the jail cell bars Montgomery County jail is now 50 years old. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Inmates hang their clothes to dry on the jail cell bars Montgomery County jail is now 50 years old. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Local News
By
45 minutes ago

Bond was set at $250,000 for a Dayton man accused of sexually assaulting

Ryan Alen Grefer, 32, was arraigned Friday in Dayton Municipal Court on a dozen charges, including three counts of rape; two counts of kidnapping; two counts of abduction; one count of aggravated burglary; one count of attempt to commit disrupting public service; and aggravated possession of drugs. He also is charged with two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence and criminal damage.

Ryan Grefer

Grefer is accused of kicking in the front door to a house in the 5300 block of Northcutt Place in Dayton, where he reportedly tied up a woman and sexually assaulted her Tuesday night into early Wednesday, according to an affidavit.

The attack happened the day after Grefer signed a no contact order and was released from the Montgomery County Jail following his conviction involving the same woman in a misdemeanor assault, domestic violence case, records state.

ExploreDayton man indicted in sexual assault, shooting

Grefer reportedly returned again Wednesday afternoon but was not able to get inside the woman’s house.

“He then goes to the rear of the residence and tears off the utility meter and as a result cuts off all power to (the) house;” the affidavit stated.

The woman used her cellphone to call police, who apprehended Grefer.

He remains held in Montgomery County Jail.

