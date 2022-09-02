Dayton man accused in break-in, sexual assault of woman day after jail release

Grefer is accused of kicking in the front door to a house in the 5300 block of Northcutt Place in Dayton, where he reportedly tied up a woman and sexually assaulted her Tuesday night into early Wednesday, according to an affidavit.

The attack happened the day after Grefer signed a no contact order and was released from the Montgomery County Jail following his conviction involving the same woman in a misdemeanor assault, domestic violence case, records state.