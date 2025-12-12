Dayton man accused of fatally stabbing boyfriend in the neck indicted

• Indictment: Jerome “Jada” Walker, 47, is facing two counts each of murder and felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

What was he accused of?

• Deadly stabbing: Dayton police responded to a stabbing reported at an apartment in the 1900 block of Elsmere Avenue around 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 2.

Crews found Walker holding a towel to 34-year-old Steven Echols’ neck, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Echols had an injury to his upper chest and neck area.

Walker told officers his boyfriend was accidentally stabbed with a wire coat hanger, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Medics transported Echols to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died.

• Fight: During an interview, Walker said he stabbed Echols during a fight, according to court documents.

Crews were unable to locate a hanger while processing the scene. Investigators later determined Walker stabbed Echols with a pair of garden snips before hiding it in the kitchen, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

What happens next?

• Arraignment: Walker’s arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday. He is being held on a $1 million bond in the Montgomery County Jail.