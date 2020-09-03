Dayton man accused of raping 6-year-old boy indicted

A Dayton man already designated a sexually oriented offender was indicted Thursday in a child rape case involving a 6-year-old boy.
Jesse E. Maddex, 48, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on six counts of rape of a child younger than 10 and three counts of gross sexual imposition of a child younger than 13, according to a release from the county prosecutor’s office.
A 6-year-old boy on Aug. 26 told his mother that he had been sexually assaulted the previous day. The mother called the Dayton Police Department.
“Further investigation, including interviews of the victim and the defendant, confirmed the sexual assault. It was also learned the defendant had previously sexually assaulted the child on at least two other occasions, in multiple locations,” the release stated.
Maddex already had been designated a sexually oriented offender in 2004 when he was convicted of gross sexual imposition of a child, Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said.
Maddex remains held on a $250,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.