Dayton man accused of raping 6-year-old boy indicted

Jesse E. Maddex, 48, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on six counts of rape of a child younger than 10 and three counts of gross sexual imposition of a child younger than 13, according to a release from the county prosecutor’s office.

A 6-year-old boy on Aug. 26 told his mother that he had been sexually assaulted the previous day. The mother called the Dayton Police Department.