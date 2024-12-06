Dayton man accused of trafficking meth, cocaine in shoe boxes pleads guilty

White is facing a recommended sentence of 15 to 25 years in prison as part of a plea agreement.

Between February 2023 and January 2024, White’s trafficking operation was responsible for 15 kilograms of methamphetamine and 500 grams of cocaine, according to federal court records.

White was reportedly seen transporting shoe boxes to and from a “stash house” on Crestmore Avenue in Dayton.

During traffic stops, investigators found the narcotics in orange shoe boxes. In January, White was stopped for a window tint violation and officers found more than two kilograms of methamphetamine in one shoe box and 60 grams of cocaine in the vehicle, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Investigators found more than three kilograms of methamphetamine and 72 grams of cocaine during searches of White’s Valarie Arms residence and the Crestmore Avenue stash house.

White reportedly had an AK-47 style rifle and approximately $20,500 in cash at his home.

White and two codefendants, 37-year-old Sonequa McGraw of Huber Heights and 36-year-old William Bates of Trotwood, were indicted in federal court in January. McGrew and Bates pleaded guilty in their cases and are waiting to be sentenced.