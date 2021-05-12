Police shoot man in Dayton while investigating shooting of 17-year-old boy

Detectives shot a man in both legs in Dayton while investigating a nearby shooting reported less than two hours earlier.
The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Dayton police Lt. Col. Matt Carper, deputy director and assistant chief of police.
Detectives responded to the 100 block of Lexington Avenue while investigating a shooting reported earlier near Catalpa Drive and Yale Avenue that injured a 17-year-old.
“Witnesses informed detectives who arrived on scene that the suspects fled to an address on Lexington,” Carper said.
When detectives arrived, they found four people on a porch, including one person who matched the description of the shooting suspect. When the detectives addressed the group, one person pulled out a handgun, Carper said.
“Detectives gave them multiple orders to drop the firearm at which time the subject did not comply,” he said. “The detectives fired multiple rounds and hit the subject in both legs. The subject is currently in non-life-threatening condition at a local hospital.”
Two detectives fired their weapons, but it is not clear if both shot the man.
Three guns were recovered from the porch. It is not clear if all four people on the porch were involved in the shooting near Catalpa Drive and Yale Avenue.
A signal 99, or call for officer assistance, was issued around 1:48 p.m. on Lexington Avenue, as well as a report of shots fired, prompting multiple police agencies to respond. The call for officer assistance was canceled around 1:58 p.m.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will conduct the criminal investigation and Dayton’s professional standards bureau will handle the administrative investigation.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.