Police shoot man in Dayton while investigating shooting of 17-year-old boy

Multiple police agencies responded to Lexington Avenue on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, after a call for officer assistance was issued and shots fired was reported. JIM NOELKER / STAFF

“Detectives gave them multiple orders to drop the firearm at which time the subject did not comply,” he said. “The detectives fired multiple rounds and hit the subject in both legs. The subject is currently in non-life-threatening condition at a local hospital.”

Two detectives fired their weapons, but it is not clear if both shot the man.

Three guns were recovered from the porch. It is not clear if all four people on the porch were involved in the shooting near Catalpa Drive and Yale Avenue.

A signal 99, or call for officer assistance, was issued around 1:48 p.m. on Lexington Avenue, as well as a report of shots fired, prompting multiple police agencies to respond. The call for officer assistance was canceled around 1:58 p.m.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will conduct the criminal investigation and Dayton’s professional standards bureau will handle the administrative investigation.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.