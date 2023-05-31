X

Dayton man gets 4 years in prison for selling laced drug that killed Troy man

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Jamell M. Carter said he didn’t know the pills he sold to Nicholas Walker contained fentanyl

TROY — A Dayton man convicted of involuntary manslaughter and trafficking in drugs, a fentanyl-related compound, in the December 2020 death of a Troy man was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison.

Jamell M. Carter, 29, pleaded guilty to the two felony charges earlier this year in the death of Nicholas M. Walker, 29, at a Troy apartment. He also pleaded guilty to a felony charge of possession of a fentanyl-related compound in a separate incident from March 2022.

The pleas were made as part of a deal with prosecutors in which a recommendation was made for a three-year minimum and 4.5-year maximum term for the involuntary manslaughter charge and concurrent sentences on the remaining charges.

Judge Stacy Wall accepted the recommended sentence on the first two charges associated with Walker’s death, then sentenced Carter to another year in prison for the possession charge.

Credit: Miami County Jail

Defense lawyer Jose Lopez said Carter, who worked with Walker, had no serious criminal history until the cases before Wall. Carter sold two pills to Walker, thinking he was doing him a favor after Walker requested them, Lopez said. The pills believed to be oxycontin were laced with fentanyl, according to statements made in court.

Carter asked to apologize to Walker’s family. “I never meant for this to happen. I didn’t know it was laced,” he said.

Statements from Walker’s mother and girlfriend were read in court. They said they didn’t believe Carter was remorseful.

Wall told Carter, “You assume all parts of the risk when you are a drug dealer.”

Wall added another year for Carter’s subsequent charge of possession of a fentanyl-related compound. That charge was filed after Carter used fentanyl in a Troy Police Department interview room after a detective left the room during an interview involving the Walker death, Wall said.

Carter was given 96 days credit for time served in the county jail and was ordered to pay $400 restitution for drug testing lab fees.

