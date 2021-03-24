Dayton man gets 9 years in prison for drugged driving crash that killed Brookville woman

Joshua Owen Sams was found guilty March 11 of aggravated vehicular assault and possession of drugs in the March 31, 2019, head-on crash in Perry Twp. that happened when he was driving while “under the influence of drugs,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. stated in a release.

Sams was headed west on Westbrook Road in a silver 2002 Pontiac Grand Am, which was swerving and crossed the centerline several times before it crossed the line near the Wellbaum Road intersection and struck a silver 2009 Toyota Corolla head-on, court documents and a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office crash report stated.