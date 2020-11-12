Dayton man indicted, accused of setting fire to his home, another

An 18-year-old is accused of intentionally setting fire to two Dayton homes, including his own, was indicted Thursday by a Montgomery County grand jury.
Dorian Lenn Jones of Dayton is charged with two counts of aggravated arson.
The fires were set Oct. 28 at Jones' residence in the 600 block of Ingram Street and Nov. 3 at another occupied home in the 900 block of Crestmore Avenue, according to the indictment.
Jones was arrested Nov. 3 by Dayton police and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where he remains awaiting his Tuesday arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.