BreakingNews
Dayton and Old Scratch Pizza to be featured on upcoming ‘House Hunters’ episode

Dayton man indicted, accused of threatening Montgomery County Children Services caseworkers

Local News
By
3 minutes ago
X

A Dayton man indicted Thursday is accused of repeatedly calling Montgomery County Children Services in November and threatening two caseworkers.

Christopher Allen Lillard, 52, was issued a summons to appear for his Jan. 18 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for menacing by stalking and three counts of aggravated menacing.

Lillard repeatedly contacted the child welfare agency Nov. 8 and reportedly made numerous threats to caseworkers, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“The threats made by Lillard did cause the victims … to believe that the offender would cause physical harm to them and placed them under mental distress. These threats were related to their official responsibilities and/or duties as caseworkers with the Montgomery County Children Services,” the affidavit stated.

A spokesman for the county said children services cases are confidential so he was not able to confirm whether the agency had an open case or investigation involving Lillard.

In Other News
1
Man charged after reportedly shooting at woman, infant in Dayton
2
Man accused of beating woman for hours, sexually abusing her in...
3
Air Force declines to name lab after late Army officer, engineer
4
445th Airlift Wing members return to joyful families, colleagues
5
New principal wants kids to ‘think critically and deeply’

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top