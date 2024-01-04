Dayton man indicted, accused of threatening Montgomery County Children Services caseworkers

A Dayton man indicted Thursday is accused of repeatedly calling Montgomery County Children Services in November and threatening two caseworkers.
Christopher Allen Lillard, 52, was issued a summons to appear for his Jan. 18 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for menacing by stalking and three counts of aggravated menacing.
Lillard repeatedly contacted the child welfare agency Nov. 8 and reportedly made numerous threats to caseworkers, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
“The threats made by Lillard did cause the victims … to believe that the offender would cause physical harm to them and placed them under mental distress. These threats were related to their official responsibilities and/or duties as caseworkers with the Montgomery County Children Services,” the affidavit stated.
A spokesman for the county said children services cases are confidential so he was not able to confirm whether the agency had an open case or investigation involving Lillard.
