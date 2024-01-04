Dayton man indicted, accused of threatening Montgomery County Children Services caseworkers

Lillard repeatedly contacted the child welfare agency Nov. 8 and reportedly made numerous threats to caseworkers, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“The threats made by Lillard did cause the victims … to believe that the offender would cause physical harm to them and placed them under mental distress. These threats were related to their official responsibilities and/or duties as caseworkers with the Montgomery County Children Services,” the affidavit stated.

A spokesman for the county said children services cases are confidential so he was not able to confirm whether the agency had an open case or investigation involving Lillard.