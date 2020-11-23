Dayton man indicted in Euclid Avenue shooting

“Jermaine M. Fredrick pulled out a firearm and shot at (the victim), striking him multiple times,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in the case regarding the Oct. 30 shooting in the 1000 block of South Euclid Avenue in Dayton.

A witness called 911, and said the shooter was “JJ” or “Jermaine,” according to the 911 call and court documents.