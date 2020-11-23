X

Dayton man indicted in Euclid Avenue shooting

Jermaine M. Fredrick
Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Crime & Law | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf

A 36-year-old Dayton man was indicted Monday in connection to a shooting late last month that critically injured another man.

“Jermaine M. Fredrick pulled out a firearm and shot at (the victim), striking him multiple times,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in the case regarding the Oct. 30 shooting in the 1000 block of South Euclid Avenue in Dayton.

A witness called 911, and said the shooter was “JJ” or “Jermaine,” according to the 911 call and court documents.

Fredrick is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 1 on two counts of felonious assault, both with three-year firearm specifications, in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Fredrick remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Nov. 12 arrest.

