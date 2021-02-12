Dayton man indicted in new sex assault, kidnapping case from same day

Ronald Russel Johnson Sr. is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts each of rape and kidnapping and one count of aggravated burglary for an Aug. 9, 2020, incident in the 4000 block of Jewelstone Drive in Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office and his indictment.

In a separate incident that happened on the same day in the 3000 block of Jewelstone Drive, Johnson is accused of entering a woman’s apartment without permission and then forcing her to remove her clothes before he reportedly touched her inappropriately. He also is accused of taking the woman’s cellphone and credit card, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.