Dayton man indicted in kidnapping, burglary case

A 33-year-old Dayton man is charged in connection to an August sexual assault, kidnapping and burglary case.
Ronald Russel Johnson Sr. was indicted Monday by a Montgomery County grand jury on two counts of aggravated burglary and one count each of aggravated robbery, kidnapping gross sexual imposition, theft and a misdemeanor count of misuse of credit cards.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
The incident took place Aug. 9 in the 3000 block of Jewelstone Drive, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
Johnson entered a woman’s residence without permission and forced her to remove all her clothes before sexually assaulting her, according to court records.
He is being held on $500,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Oct. 23 arrest.