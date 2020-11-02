X

Dayton man indicted in kidnapping, burglary case

Ronald Russel Johnson Sr.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Crime & Law | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf

A 33-year-old Dayton man is charged in connection to an August sexual assault, kidnapping and burglary case.

Ronald Russel Johnson Sr. was indicted Monday by a Montgomery County grand jury on two counts of aggravated burglary and one count each of aggravated robbery, kidnapping gross sexual imposition, theft and a misdemeanor count of misuse of credit cards.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

ExploreWoman arrested at Washington Twp. massage parlor on prostitution-related charges

The incident took place Aug. 9 in the 3000 block of Jewelstone Drive, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Johnson entered a woman’s residence without permission and forced her to remove all her clothes before sexually assaulting her, according to court records.

He is being held on $500,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Oct. 23 arrest.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.