Dayton man indicted on 30 charges in child rape case involving three children

Raymond Scott Smith, 44, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for rape of a child younger than 10, eight counts of rape of a child younger than 13, three counts of rape and 10 counts of gross sexual imposition involving a child younger than 13, all with sexually violent predator specifications.

Smith also was indicted for three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of gross sexual imposition, one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor and two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, according to his grand jury indictment.