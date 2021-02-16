X

Dayton man indicted on 30 charges in child rape case involving three children

Nearly a dozen of the charges include sexually violent predator specifications

A Dayton man was indicted Tuesday on 30 charges in a child rape case involving three children.

Raymond Scott Smith, 44, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for rape of a child younger than 10, eight counts of rape of a child younger than 13, three counts of rape and 10 counts of gross sexual imposition involving a child younger than 13, all with sexually violent predator specifications.

Smith also was indicted for three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of gross sexual imposition, one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor and two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, according to his grand jury indictment.

The allegations against Smith involve two girls and a boy ages 10, 13 and 14 who are known to him, and date back to 2017 for at least one of the children, according to an affidavit filed Feb. 5 in Dayton Municipal Court.

Smith is not on the sex offender registry, but that is not the only reason a sexually violent predator specification could be added, Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman said.

“The sexually violent predator specification means a person who commits a sexually violent offense and is likely to engage in the future in more sexually violent offenses,” he said.

If convicted, a sexually violent predator specification would enhance any sentence imposed.

Smith remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Feb. 3 arrest by Dayton police.

