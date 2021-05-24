Dayton man killed in weekend crash in Clayton

A 23-year-old Dayton man died after a car crashed into a pole on Old Salem Road in Clayton early Saturday morning.
Clayton police were called to respond to the 3600 block of Old Salem Road just after 3 a.m.
A 2013 Dodge Avenger was traveling west on Old Salem Road when it went off the left side of the road and hit a pole, according to a crash report.
The car continued on, crossing a driveway and hitting a white fence. The car then hit a tree, before coming to a stop.
A 23-year-old Dayton man was the only person listed inside the vehicle on the report. Medics removed him from the car and transported him to Kettering Health Dayton, previously known as Grandview Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
His identity has not been released at this time.
Based off evidence at the scene, he is not believed to have been wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the report.
We will update this story as more information is available.