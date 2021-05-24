Dayton man charged in shooting that left 1 dead in vehicle on railroad tracks

“Homicide detectives were requested to the scene and the preliminary investigation reveals the deceased was driving at a high rate of speed through neighborhood for an extended period of time,” said Lt. Jason Hall. “During this time, the victim was shot while operating the vehicle on Hamilton Avenue. After being shot, the vehicle continued on and travelled the railroad bed until coming to rest in the 300 block of Huffman Avenue.”

The shooting was one of at least three deaths Dayton police investigated on May 16.

Earlier that day, officers responded to a stabbing reported at Troy Dairy Foods on Troy Street that resulted in the death of 61-year-old Bart Atkins.

Police arrived to find a man providing aid to Atkins, who was transported to Miami Valley Hospital before he succumbed to his injuries.

About five hours later, officers were called to a shooting in the 100 block of Xenia Avenue where they found a man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was identified as 57-year-old Wayne Bowman, of Dayton.