Dayton man charged in shooting that left 1 dead in vehicle on railroad tracks

A 51-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing another man who was found dead in a vehicle on railroad tracks in Dayton earlier this month.
Christopher E. Oakes was charged with two counts of murder in the death of 22-year-old Jacob Osborne, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. He’s also facing two counts of felonious assault and one count each of tampering with evidence, weapons while under disability and discharge of a fireman while on or near prohibited premises.
Oakes is accused of firing a gun across Hamilton Avenue near his residence on Botlin Street, killing Osborne in the process, according to an affidavit. A witness identified Oakes as the suspect.
On Sunday, May 16, police responded to a traffic complaint around 10 p.m. on Huffman Avenue. A caller reported a man in a red truck was speeding up and down the street and yelling at her, according to dispatch records.
While investigating, officers learned the vehicle was on railroad tracks on Huffman Avenue. When they found the vehicle, they also located the driver, later identified as Osborne, dead inside with an apparent gunshot wound.
“Homicide detectives were requested to the scene and the preliminary investigation reveals the deceased was driving at a high rate of speed through neighborhood for an extended period of time,” said Lt. Jason Hall. “During this time, the victim was shot while operating the vehicle on Hamilton Avenue. After being shot, the vehicle continued on and travelled the railroad bed until coming to rest in the 300 block of Huffman Avenue.”
The shooting was one of at least three deaths Dayton police investigated on May 16.
Earlier that day, officers responded to a stabbing reported at Troy Dairy Foods on Troy Street that resulted in the death of 61-year-old Bart Atkins.
Police arrived to find a man providing aid to Atkins, who was transported to Miami Valley Hospital before he succumbed to his injuries.
About five hours later, officers were called to a shooting in the 100 block of Xenia Avenue where they found a man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was identified as 57-year-old Wayne Bowman, of Dayton.