Dayton man pleads guilty, sentenced in wife’s stabbing

Booher added Krug felt very badly about what happened.

In March Dayton police responded to Vine Street on a reported suicide attempt. When they arrived they found a woman unconscious with a stab wound in the upper left side of her chest, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. She was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

Krug told police his wife was intoxicated and harmed herself, according to court documents.

“He stated he tried to get the knife from her, but she stabbed herself in the struggle,” an affidavit read.

Detectives initially were not able to interview his wife due to injuries. When investigators spoke to her, she said she hadn’t attempted suicide and that her and Krug had gotten into an argument, according to court records.

During the argument, Krug reportedly grabbed a large knife and stabbed her.

Staff writer Jen Balduf contributed to this report.