Dayton man pleads guilty to bank robbery in federal court

Surveillance video shows a man, later identified as Samuel Hayes of Dayton, pointing a handgun during the Jan. 11, 2020, robbery of Universal 1 Credit Union on Harshman Road in Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
Crime & Law | 1 hour ago

A 61-year-old Dayton man on Wednesday pleaded guilty to federal bank robbery and gun charges.

Samuel Hayes is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 3 in U.S. District Court in Dayton after he pleaded guilty to armed bank robbery and using a firearm during a crime of violence, according to a release from Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal J. Patel of the Southern District of Ohio.

Hayes on Jan. 11, 2020, robbed the Universal 1 Credit Union at 2933 Harshman Road in Dayton. He “pointed the firearm directly at credit union tellers and customers,” according to court documents, and stole more than $3,700, the release stated.

As part of his plea, prosecutors have recommended a sentence of 141 months, or nearly 12 years, in prison.

