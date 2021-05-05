Dayton man pleads guilty to bank robbery in federal court

Samuel Hayes is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 3 in U.S. District Court in Dayton after he pleaded guilty to armed bank robbery and using a firearm during a crime of violence, according to a release from Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal J. Patel of the Southern District of Ohio.

Hayes on Jan. 11, 2020, robbed the Universal 1 Credit Union at 2933 Harshman Road in Dayton. He “pointed the firearm directly at credit union tellers and customers,” according to court documents, and stole more than $3,700, the release stated.