3 Dayton men charged with federal gun-related crimes

Three Dayton men were indicted Thursday on federal gun-related charges in separate indictments.
Edward Clark, 33, Demarque Demons, 27, and Davonte Hall, 27, are among more than 20 area men charged federally with gun crimes in Dayton in the past 90 days, according to a release from U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers of the Southern District of Ohio.
Clark and Hall are charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon. Demons is charged with using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking offense and possessing heroin with intent to distribute.
Investigators with the Regional Agencies Narcotics and Gun Enforcement task force reported finding a stolen handgun under a mattress in Clark’s bedroom while executing a search warrant. The gun had an extended magazine and was loaded.
Demons reportedly fled from law enforcement after an attempted traffic stop. When he was arrested, officers found a firearm, heroin and a digital scale.
Hall was involved in a high-speed chase Sept. 16 after striking a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office cruiser, according to the release. When his vehicle was eventually boxed in, Hall was found to have a pistol with an extended magazine.
Others charged federally in Dayton in the past 90 days from gun crimes include:
- Diondray Beal, 35, of Springfield, charged Aug. 11 with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; use and carrying of a firearm during an in relation to a drug trafficking crime; possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Lemanuel Booker, 32, of Dayton, charged July 14 with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of fentanyl and heroin with intent to distribute
- Tevin D. Brown, 25, of Dayton, charged Oct. 2 with unlawful possession of ammunition by a user of, or person addicted to, a controlled substance
- Charles Scott Cooper, 53, of Moraine, charged Sept. 21 with unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence
- Jack Clarence Elson II, 42, of Dayton, charged July 28 with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; unlawful possession of ammunition by a convicted felon; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Joshua Ryan Fuller, 31, of Dayton, charged Aug 26 with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Robert Gilmore, 40, of Dayton, charged Sept. 8 with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence; receipt of a firearm by a person under indictment; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Kalani Grier, 21, Dayton, charged July 28 with brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime
- Brandon Harrison, 31, of Dayton, charged Sept. 22 with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Samuel Hayes, 61, of Dayton, charged Sept. 8 with armed bank robbery; brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon
- Ronald Howe Jr., 42, of Dayton, charged Oct. 1 with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Stephen Jones, 23, of Dayton, charged Sept. 22 with brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime
- George Lail, 26, of Dayton, charged Oct. 1 with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Anthony McGlothan, 40, of Dayton, charged Aug. 11 with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Joshua Payne, 36, of Dayton, charged Aug. 25 with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; possession of methamphetamine and cocaine with intent to distribute
- Brent Shropshire Jr., 36, of Dayton, charged Sept. 10 with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Antwaun Smith, 43, of Dayton, charged Sept. 8, with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of valeryl fentanyl with intent to distribute
- Dustin VanWey, 32, Dayton, charged July 28 with unlawful possession of ammunition by a convicted felon