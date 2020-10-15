3 Dayton men charged with federal gun-related crimes

Edward Clark, 33, Demarque Demons, 27, and Davonte Hall, 27, are among more than 20 area men charged federally with gun crimes in Dayton in the past 90 days, according to a release from U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers of the Southern District of Ohio.

Clark and Hall are charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon. Demons is charged with using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking offense and possessing heroin with intent to distribute.