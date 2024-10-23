Dayton man pleads guilty to having child sexual assault material

A Dayton man accused of owning a cellphone found that contained “lots of child sexual assault material” pleaded guilty to 10 felony charges.
Stone Gibson, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor. As part of his plea agreement, 10 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance were dismissed, court records show.
A person who found a bag in an alley Aug. 2 notified the Dayton Police Department, which took possession of the property, said Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan.
“One of the items was a cellphone, owned by the defendant, that had lots of child sexual assault material,” he said.
Gibson also will be designated a Tier II sex offender, which makes him unable to live within 1,000 feet of a school, preschool or child daycare. He also must register his address with his local sheriff’s office every six months for 25 years.
