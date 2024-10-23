Dayton man pleads guilty to having child sexual assault material

A person who found a bag in an alley Aug. 2 notified the Dayton Police Department, which took possession of the property, said Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan.

“One of the items was a cellphone, owned by the defendant, that had lots of child sexual assault material,” he said.

Gibson also will be designated a Tier II sex offender, which makes him unable to live within 1,000 feet of a school, preschool or child daycare. He also must register his address with his local sheriff’s office every six months for 25 years.