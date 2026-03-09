Dayton man sentenced to probation in child pornography investigation

A 32-year-old Dayton man will not serve time in jail in connection to a child pornography investigation.

Judge Mary Wiseman sentenced Tommy Joe Burks to three years of community control sanctions, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Burks previously pleaded guilty to five counts of possession of criminal tools in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

He initially faced 131 counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance, 29 counts of pandering sexual-oriented material involving a minor (solicit-possess material) and one count of pandering sexual-oriented material involving a minor (advertise or sell material).

The charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Dayton police began investigating after receiving a referral from the National Centers for Missing and Exploited Children that Burks had child pornography in his email account, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Police served a search warrant for Burks’ electronic devices and email account and found 29 images of sex acts involving children 131 images of nude minors, the prosecutor’s office said.

