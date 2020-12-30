Dayton man wanted in OVI crash that seriously injured woman, 13-year-old girl

Charles Davis Houston, 41, is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 12 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and two counts of OVI, according to his indictment.

Houston’s blood alcohol level was 0.146, in excess of the state’s 0.08 legal driving limit, during the Aug. 1 crash in the 2000 block of Catalpa Drive in Dayton, a Dayton Police Department traffic crash report stated.