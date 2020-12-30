Dayton man wanted in OVI crash that seriously injured woman, 13-year-old girl

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a Dayton man following his indictment in connection to an August OVI crash that seriously injured two pedestrians — one a 13-year-old girl.
Charles Davis Houston, 41, is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 12 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and two counts of OVI, according to his indictment.
Houston’s blood alcohol level was 0.146, in excess of the state’s 0.08 legal driving limit, during the Aug. 1 crash in the 2000 block of Catalpa Drive in Dayton, a Dayton Police Department traffic crash report stated.
Houston was driving a tan 1995 Mercury Grand Marquis at 3 a.m. when he did not stop with an assured clear distance ahead and struck two pedestrians near the intersection at Shelton Avenue, according to the report.
The pedestrians were a 25-year-old Dayton woman who was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and a 13-year-old Dayton girl who was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, both with serious injuries.
The Grand Marquis then struck the rear of a parked black 2016 Nissan Rogue. Three children were in back of the SUV — two girls, ages 7 and 6, and a 3-year-old boy — but none was injured, according to the report.