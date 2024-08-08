Dayton man who takes teen girl to motel for sex gets 3 years in prison

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Baziromwabo took a girl April 26 to the Traveler’s Motel at 2822 N. Dixie Drive “after deceptively stating he was taking her home” with the intention of having sex with her, an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court stated.

“The victim fled the motel room and the defendant grabbed her arm, forcing her to stay before she was able to break free and run away,” the document read.

Baziromwabo also was designated a Tier II sex offender, which will require him to register his address with his local sheriff’s office every six months for 25 years.