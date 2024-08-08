Dayton man who takes teen girl to motel for sex gets 3 years in prison

A Dayton man who took a teen girl to a Harrison Twp. motel in April “to have sex with her” instead of giving her a ride home will spend the next three years in prison.

John Mfitumukiza Baziromwabo, 32, was sentenced Tuesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Angelina Jackson to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty July 15 to abduction, attempt to commit unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and gross sexual imposition.

Baziromwabo took a girl April 26 to the Traveler’s Motel at 2822 N. Dixie Drive “after deceptively stating he was taking her home” with the intention of having sex with her, an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court stated.

“The victim fled the motel room and the defendant grabbed her arm, forcing her to stay before she was able to break free and run away,” the document read.

Baziromwabo also was designated a Tier II sex offender, which will require him to register his address with his local sheriff’s office every six months for 25 years.

