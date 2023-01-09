Dayton manufacturers: Finding the right workers remains a challenge

“DRMA cannot operate efficiently without knowing what issues are keeping our members up at night,” said Chuck Dryer, territory manager at Industrial Tube and Steel and DRMA board member. “Our yearly top issues survey is our tool used to effectively discover those issues that are of the most importance and bring about programming that is focused on addressing these concerns.”

In an interview Monday, Angelia Erbaugh, DRMA president, acknowledged that workforce has had long staying power atop the list of things that worry manufacturers. But she believes manufacturers and the community at large are nevertheless making progress in this area.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

More than ever, educators are on board with the idea that the trades and manufacturing can be viable careers for their students, Erbaugh said.

“They totally agree that the four-year college path is not the only path to a successful career,” she said. “And that’s a major shift.”

While she wasn’t ready to offer numbers or details, she said she sees enrollment rising in area technical center courses and “career-awareness initiatives” that direct students in those directions.

Courses in robotics, engineering tech, precision machining, welding and similar stills are either at capacity or trending up, she said.

She added: “Whenever I’m in a meeting with educators, they nod their head when somebody says that the four-year path is not the only path to success.”