Dayton manufacturers: Finding the right workers remains a challenge

Finding the right workers hasn’t gotten any easier, according to the newest ranking of the top issues affecting Dayton-area manufacturers.
For the 11th straight year, finding qualified workers is once again the biggest challenge for area manufacturers, according to the latest “top issues” list from the Dayton Region Manufacturers Association (DRMA).
As in the last ten annual surveys, the shortage of skilled workers remains the top issue. Moving up to the second most urgent issue in this era of inflation is the increased cost of doing business, along with growing “price resistance” from customers and more.
According to DRMA, 81 manufacturing companies across the region responded to the annual survey. They answered questions about what challenges them most, from government policy issues to specific problems they see in the coming year.
Supply chain snags, business sustainability and the burden of government regulations also are top concerns, the survey found. Dayton-area manufacturers are also eyeing an increasingly complex tax code, competition from overseas firms, cyber-security threats and legalization of marijuana.
“DRMA cannot operate efficiently without knowing what issues are keeping our members up at night,” said Chuck Dryer, territory manager at Industrial Tube and Steel and DRMA board member. “Our yearly top issues survey is our tool used to effectively discover those issues that are of the most importance and bring about programming that is focused on addressing these concerns.”
In an interview Monday, Angelia Erbaugh, DRMA president, acknowledged that workforce has had long staying power atop the list of things that worry manufacturers. But she believes manufacturers and the community at large are nevertheless making progress in this area.
Credit: JIM NOELKER
Credit: JIM NOELKER
More than ever, educators are on board with the idea that the trades and manufacturing can be viable careers for their students, Erbaugh said.
“They totally agree that the four-year college path is not the only path to a successful career,” she said. “And that’s a major shift.”
While she wasn’t ready to offer numbers or details, she said she sees enrollment rising in area technical center courses and “career-awareness initiatives” that direct students in those directions.
Courses in robotics, engineering tech, precision machining, welding and similar stills are either at capacity or trending up, she said.
She added: “Whenever I’m in a meeting with educators, they nod their head when somebody says that the four-year path is not the only path to success.”
About the Author