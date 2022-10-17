Dayton may buy former Salem Avenue school property for $11M police/fire project

The relocation of fire apparatus would improve response times in the northwest area and improve service delivery, Lykins said.

The city proposes spending about $11 million of its $138 million in federal COVID rescue funds to create a new police and fire facility.

The former school property is in good shape after undergoing more than $1 million in repairs in the last decade, and it also has a parking lot with spaces for 250 vehicles, Lykins said.

The city proposes creating a new community engagement and education space in the facility.

The facility is one block south of an existing Dayton Police district station at 248 Salem Ave.