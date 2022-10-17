Dayton may buy former Salem Avenue school property for $11M police/fire project

Dayton is considering purchasing a former school building on Salem Avenue to turn it into a new joint police and fire facility.
Dayton city commissioners this week could have a first reading of legislation that authorizes spending as much as $2.8 million to purchase the property at 184 Salem Ave.
The 64,000-square-foot facility previously was used as a school, and before that United Way of Greater Dayton once had services there, according to a memo from Dayton fire Chief Jeff Lykins. Richard Allen Academy and Sowing Seeds of Knowledge once called the building home.
The city wants to acquire the property to create a joint facility for police and fire that would better serve the northwest corridor of the city, Lykins’ memo states.
The relocation of fire apparatus would improve response times in the northwest area and improve service delivery, Lykins said.
The city proposes spending about $11 million of its $138 million in federal COVID rescue funds to create a new police and fire facility.
The former school property is in good shape after undergoing more than $1 million in repairs in the last decade, and it also has a parking lot with spaces for 250 vehicles, Lykins said.
The city proposes creating a new community engagement and education space in the facility.
The facility is one block south of an existing Dayton Police district station at 248 Salem Ave.
About the Author